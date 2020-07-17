PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. First American Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

