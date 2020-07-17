PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.51. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

