Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.06.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

