Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 20,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 235,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

