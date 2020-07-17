PIXEL Price Down 5.3% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $443,915.64 and $517,267.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,134.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.41 or 0.02445909 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00628830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000630 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

