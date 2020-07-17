Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

