Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 14,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,734. The firm has a market cap of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,956,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 905,200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,170,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $13,692,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

