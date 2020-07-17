Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.89.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 317,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,665,168. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,727,453.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,678,336.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,571,367 shares of company stock worth $33,900,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $32,922,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

