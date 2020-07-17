Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $122.35. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $60,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,260.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,594 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

