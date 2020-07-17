PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $29.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 45,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,528. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in PPL by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

