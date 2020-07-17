PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSK. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.47. 135,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.05.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1403318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.