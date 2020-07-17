Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.08.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.88. 126,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13. The stock has a market cap of $246.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

