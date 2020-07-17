Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 27,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,386. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after acquiring an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after acquiring an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $160,377,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

