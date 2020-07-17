Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.07.

PGR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. 53,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,790. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,490. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

