Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,399. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

