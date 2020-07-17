Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QMCO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 68,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $88.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,692.20. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $206,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

