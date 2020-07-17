Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.91

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.91 and traded as low as $28.87. Quebecor shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 424,316 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

