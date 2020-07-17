Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $257.14

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $257.14 and last traded at $256.33, with a volume of 7125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

