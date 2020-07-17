RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). RadNet reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,129. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $823.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 832,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 200,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

