RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.69 Million

Analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $184.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.14 million. RadNet reported sales of $289.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 4,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $823.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.10 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

