RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s (RAIFY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

