Raymond James Begins Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCT. B. Riley began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. WBB Securities lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,644. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

