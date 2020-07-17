Raymond James Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut PACCAR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,898. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 212,636.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

