RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RDI Reit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 101.67 ($1.25).

Shares of RDI traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.06). 162,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The company has a market cap of $327.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. RDI Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.22 ($1.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

