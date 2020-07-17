RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target Raised to $74.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

RP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of RP stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.06. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

