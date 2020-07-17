Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE O traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,829. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

