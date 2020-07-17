Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/17/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $124.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/18/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/17/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

6/16/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $123.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,644. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

