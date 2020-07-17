Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lafargeholcim (LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX: LHN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/16/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 49 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 53 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 54 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 50 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 53 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 44 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim Ltd has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.