ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,026 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55.

RMD traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $198.22. 5,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,062. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $163.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

