Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $44.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 22.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

