Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given “Buy” Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,301. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $982.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,475 in the last three months. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

