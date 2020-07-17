Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $532.03

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $532.03 and traded as low as $376.00. Ricardo shares last traded at $381.00, with a volume of 33,812 shares.

RCDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 530.09.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

