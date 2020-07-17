Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 19,441 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 151.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. 40,112,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,392,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.