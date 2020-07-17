Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 464 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 390,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after buying an additional 136,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day moving average is $226.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.