Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,865,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 3,732,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.