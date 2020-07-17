Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,290 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.15. 686,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,179. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

