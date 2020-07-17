Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 864.4% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,995,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

