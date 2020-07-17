Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

