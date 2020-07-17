Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $567,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $432.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

