Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $597,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 797,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

UNH stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.25. 3,397,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.66 and its 200-day moving average is $282.77. The company has a market cap of $292.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

