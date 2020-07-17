Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $451,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

