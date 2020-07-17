Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,317 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 119.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $249.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,485,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

