Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,805 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,520,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 19,690.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,865 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 834,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

