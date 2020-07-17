Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 8,373 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 534,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 1,070,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

