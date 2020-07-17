Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $423,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 348.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 572,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.