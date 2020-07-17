Robert W. Baird Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $275.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.26.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.38. 634,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,214,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $626.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

