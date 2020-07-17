Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. 922,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

