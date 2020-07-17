Rocket Pool Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00020029 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $459,069.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.04916495 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032315 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.