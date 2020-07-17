Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.02

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.02 and traded as low as $53.99. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 937,765 shares traded.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.