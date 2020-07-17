Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($25.15) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.15 ($26.01).

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €18.71 ($21.02). The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.97. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

